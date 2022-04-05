Indian-origin musicians make waves at Grammys, win awards

It was a moment of pride for India at the Grammys as two Indian-origin musicians took home the prestigious awards for their work on Monday.

US-born music composer Ricky Kej, who is known for his international collaborations and music promoting environmental sustainability, shared the Grammys with Stewart Copeland for 'Divine Tides' which was nominated as the 'Best New Age Album'.

The album features artists from across the globe. The award is Bangalore native Kej's second after 'Winds of Samsara' in 2015.

New York-based Falguni Shah, won the Best Children's Music Album for her work 'A Colourful World'. Most of her songs are a blend of ancient classical melodies and western contemporary music. The singer who has roots in Mumbai, is known by her stage name 'Falu'.

Heartiest congratulations to Indian origin singer Falguni Shah on winning the Grammy award for Best Children’s Music Album. Best wishes for many more achievements. #GrammyAwards #FalguniShah pic.twitter.com/ANUr3o5oeu — P Muralidhar Rao (@PMuralidharRao) April 5, 2022

Meanwhile, violinist and music conductor Manoj George, from Thrissur, who is also a strings arranger, worked with Ricky Kej in both the award-winning albums. Manoj is the son of George Chittilapilli and Rosy.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated both the musicians in two separate tweets.