Birthday girl Parvathy's 7 must-watch movies

It's actor Parvathy Thiruvoth's birthday. With some exceptional performances, the young star has established herself as a bankable actor in Mollywood and other Indian film industries. The 'Ennu Ninte Moideen' actor, who made her debut in director Viswanathan's film 'Out of Syllabus' in 2006, has also proved her brilliance by dubbing for films in Telugu and Hindi while acting in other languages. And as several celebrities took to social media to wish her on birthday, including the makers of 'Puzhu', in which Parvathy will be seen next, we at Onmanorama look at seven must-watch films featuring the actor.

'Poo' by Tamil director Sasi

Though it was her Tamil debut, she received several awards for the film, which narrates the tale of Maari, who, though in love with her cousin Thangarasu forgoes her desire to marry him to avoid any medical complications in the future. Both the cousins marry others, and she is willing to remain happy in her marriage as she believes her cousin is also in a happy relationship. However, she is heartbroken in the end when she realises the truth.

She won the Filmfare Award for Best Tamil Actress for her role in the film in 2008.

Kannada film ' Male Barali Manju Irali'

In the Kannada film directed by Vijayalakshmi Singh, she plays one of the three childhood friends involved in a love triangle.

'Bangalore Days' by Anjali Menon

Parvathy plays RJ Sarah, the love interest of Dulquer Salman. Only when he meets her, does he realises that she has paraplegia. Her character is very soothing to Dulquer, who has a dysfunctional family.

'Ennu Ninte Moideen' by R S Vimal

The Malayali audience fell in love with Parvathy's version of Kanchanamala in the movie. Her passion for Moideen and her headstrong nature won people's hearts even as the film became a critical and commercial success. She won the Filmfare Award for Best Malayalam Actress for this movie.

'Qarib Qarib Single' by director Tanuja Chandra

This was Parvathy's Bollywood debut, where she was paired opposite the late Irrfan Khan. They meet each other through a dating app. Watching them both explore each other on screen is impressive.

'Takeoff' by Mahesh Narayanan

The story revolves around a group of nurses who try to escape ISIS-controlled Iraq to their home country. Parvathy's character Sameera was loosely based on a nurse who, along with her colleagues, tried to escape from a conflict area. The movie is gripping, and her role was won accolades from critics and movie buffs alike.

'Uyare' by Manu Ashokan

In this film, Parvathy plays Pallavi. She is an aspiring pilot, but her dreams threaten to come crashing when she becomes a victim of an acid attack. The ordeal and Parvathy's character's will to survive and achieve her goal is inspiring, and so is the actor's performance.