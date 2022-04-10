Ranbir reveals details of his body makeover for upcoming movies

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor, who has been going through multiple body transformations for his upcoming films, shares how constantly working with his fitness coach Shivoham has actually helped him to understand his body and diet much better than ever before.

While the Bollywood star is waiting for "Shamshera", he also has two interesting films lined up - Luv Ranjan's untitled next, and Sandeep Reddy Vanga's "Animal".

Earlier, Ranbir had undergone huge body transformation for the film "Sanju".

About working closely with Shivoham, his trainer, Ranbir said: "I am doing a Rom-Com now, so the demand was to look lean, fit and not have a muscular body, have a lean face and toned body. Then we are doing our second film together, which is 'Animal'. Of course, there is a younger version of the character where I will be the same, then version of the character which is muscular so we will take a couple of months to build muscles and I think that's going to be very challenging for me. After 'Sanju', this will be the second time I am doing this so I am really looking forward to that journey with my trainer as well."

He also mentioned how with time he understood the importance of eating right because he said how losing fat becomes tougher with age.

About his journey with Shivoham, the 39-year-old, said: "It's really been quite a lifestyle change for me in terms of fitness and inculcating functional training, mixing with weights, doing a lot of ring work, German volume. Understanding diet better. As I'm getting older, you know, losing fat gets a little tougher. I think my trainer has really helped me understand my body better in terms of diet and fitness.

"The workouts are never boring, otherwise gym is such a boring place to be at. And now, just coming to the gym and improvising with different kinds of workouts, I think that's really awesome."