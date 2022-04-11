Ruth Ann Toby is the winner of Mazhavil Manorama Super 4 Juniors

Ruth Ann Toby was crowned the winner of Mazhavil Manorama Super 4 Juniors reality show! The show has had a successful run for the last 1 and half years. Mebin Martin, Badri Neeleshwaram, Nandana Manas Menon were the runners-up. The grand finale was a fabulous spectacle filled with music, dance and plenty of laughter. Actor Jayaram gave away the prize to the winner. Eastea was the sponsor.

Hosted by Mithun, apart from inhouse judges like Vidhu Prathap, Rimi Tomy, Jyotsna and Sithara Krishnakumar, the grand finale also featured singer Madhu Balakrishnan and Music director Bijibal as special judges. One of the highlights of the show was the musical feast by Vidyasagar and actress Durga Krishna’s dance performance. There were performances by season 1 winner Sreehari, season 2 senior winner Abhijeet as well as comedy acts by Oru Chiri Oru Bumper Chiri contestants Ashwin and his mother Sri Rajni.

The stage also witnessed the audio launch of Lal Jose’s new film ‘Solomonte Thenichakal’ featuring the winners of Mazhavil Manorama’s reality show ‘Nayika Nayakan.’ Some of the guests included director Lal Jose, musician Vidya Sagar, lyric writer Vayalar Sharath Chandra Varma, Vinayak Shashikumar, scriptwriter PG Prageesh, cinematographer Ajmal Sabu, actors like Shambu Menon, Darshana S Nair, Aadis Antony Akkara, Eastea Kerala Sales Head Biju P Sebastian, Mazhavil Manorama Deputy Chief of Programmes R Sathish Kumar and Show groomer Anoop Shankar. Seniors Grand Finale happened last October.