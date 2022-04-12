Always relied on my instincts to choose projects: Bhumi Pednekar

Mumbai: Actress Bhumi Pednekar, who has been a part of content-driven entertainers such as 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha', 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha', 'Shubh Mangal Savdhan', 'Lust Stories' and 'Badhaai Do', says that as an artiste she has always relied on her instincts to choose projects.

Courtesy her work, Bhumi is now the face of seven brands and is thrilled about her rise and rise in Bollywood.

She says, "It's been a great start to my post-pandemic career as Badhaai Do became a rage amongst audiences. When films do well, they result in your equity to rise and I have been blessed to have found constant spike points like these in my career.

"I can only be thankful for these milestones in my life. They motivate me to constantly look out for cinema that defines our time and generation."

She adds, "I have always relied on my instincts as an artiste to choose projects."

"I have tried to pick the best scripts that I felt will not only deliver wholesome entertainment to audiences but will also give them something supremely fresh as content. I'm glad these punts have worked for me so far and made me carve my niche in the Hindi film industry."

Bhumi has a mighty slate of films that includes Anubhav Sinha's 'Bheed', Ajay Bahl's 'The Ladykiller', Shashank Khaitan's 'Govinda Aala Re', Akshay Kumar-starrer 'Raksha Bandhan', Sudhir Mishra's 'Afwaa' and Gauri Khan produced 'Bhakshak'.