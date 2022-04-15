Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Entertainment

Trailer of Sathyan Anthikad film 'Makal' shares glimpses of intense family drama

Onmanorama Staff
Published: April 15, 2022 03:23 PM IST
Jayaram and Meera Jasmine play the lead in the movie Makal

Filmmaker Sathyan Anthikad seems to have set his combination right yet again. His upcoming movie 'Makal' starring Jayaram, Meera Jasmine and Devika Sanjay in the lead could be an intense family drama revolving around a gulf returnee.

The trailer weaves together bits and pieces of a few scenes depicting the premise and the plot.

Meera Jasmine and Jayaram are sharing the screen space after a gap of seven years. Meanwhile. Jayaram and director Sathyan Anthikad are coming together after 11 years for this film.

Innocent, Sreenivasan, Sreelatha, Siddique. Althaf, Naslin, among others are prominent supporting actors in the movie. While the camera is handled by S Kumar, Vishnu Vijay composes the music. Manu Jagath is the production designer and Sameera Saneesh designs the costumes.

Central Pictures takes the movie to the theatres from April 29 onwards.

MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.