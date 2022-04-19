Mohanlal releases first look poster of Manju Warier's 'Jack N Jill'

Santosh Sivan who has always amazed the audience with his magical frames is gearing up to release his Malayalam directorial 'Jack N Jill' with actress Manju Warrier in the lead. Megastar Mohanlal released the first look poster of the movie on Tuesday.

The actor released the poster invoking all the best wishes for his friend's latest venture and added that the movie will be definitely a thorough entertainer. The poster features Manju Warrier with an aura of a Hindu Goddess. 'Jack N Jill', which falls in the genre of science fiction comedy, is produced by Gokulam Gopalan, Santosh Sivan and M Prashant Das.

Soubin Shahir, Nedumudi Venu, Indrans, Basil Joseph, Kalidas Jayaram, Aju Verghese, Sethu Lakshmi, Shaily Kishan, Esther Anil among others appear in prominent roles in the movie. Jack N Jill is slated to hit the theatres on May 20.

Ram Surendar, Gopi Sundar and Jakes Bijoy have composed the songs penned by B K Harinarayanan and Ram Sundar. While DOP Santosh Sivan has scripted the movie, Sameera Saneesh has designed the costumes.

Ronnie Vellathoval is in-charge of the make-up department. Vazhoor Jose, A S Dinesh and Athira Diljth are the PROs.