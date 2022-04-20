Actor Allu Arjun says no to endorsing tobacco product, draws praise

Telugu actor Allu Arjun who became a pan-Indian sensation after 'Pushpa' is once again making headlines, this time, for another reason. He refused to endorsing a tobacco product that could have earned him crores of rupees in remuneration.

Sources close to the actor said he refused to be associated with the product as he did not want to send out a wrong message to the public. Allu, who is of the opinion that smoking is addictive and injurious to health, does not use the product himself.

Many on social media have lauded the actor for his strong stand against tobacco promotion. Some also went on to compare him with Bollywood superstars who have been endorsing the product.

In the past, several celebrities, including Ajay Devgn and Shah Rukh Khan, were criticised for endorsing pan-masala and gutka products.

Actor Akshay Kumar, who was the latest to take up a tobacco endorsement, was trolled heavily recently for promoting such product of a leading brand.

Fans of actors Tiger Shroff and Mahesh Babu, were also not much enthused to see their favourite actors endorsing similar products.