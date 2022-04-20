Hanging from the ceiling fan for real: The horrifying act of Ramesh Pisharody

Actor-director-comedian Ramesh Pisharody recently disclosed a real-life episode of a close shave with life during the shoot of his upcoming movie, 'No Way Out'.

In one of the crucial scenes of the survival thriller directed by debutant Nithin Devidas, actor Ramesh Pisharody, who is playing the lead role in the movie, was supposed to act as attempting suicide by hanging from a ceiling fan.

The actor posted a behind-the-scenes video on social media and said that he had hung from the fan for real and remained dangerously in that state for about 10 seconds before the crew came to his rescue.

The movie produced by Remosh M S under the banner Remo Entertainmentz also features Dharmajan Bolgatty, Basil Joseph and Raveena N in significant roles.

While Vargheese David has cranked the camera, KR Midhun edited the film. K R Rahul has composed the songs and Christy Joby scored the BGM.