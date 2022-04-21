Ramesh Pisharody movie 'No Way Out': What to expect

Nithin Devidas's directorial debut, 'No Way Out' starring actor Ramesh Pisharody could be an engrossing survival thriller, that accounts the turbulence and chaos of a hapless human being in the time of Coronavirus. At least that is what the promotions of the movie spill out.

The tightrope walk by the psychologically devastated protagonist under the burden of adversities could be a thrilling factor in the movie. Also, the fact that the story deals with a serious topic that any middle-class households the world over is associated with over the past couple of years can make the movie quite absorbing.

The music and the camera may also keep the tale engaging. However, if the narrative of the movie is exceedingly similar to the film 'Sunny' starring Jayasurya, as hinted by the premise evident in the trailer, 'No Way Out' could dampen the zeal of the movie buffs.

The movie produced by Remosh M S under the banner Remo Entertainmentz also features Dharmajan Bolgatty, Basil Joseph and Raveena N in significant roles.

While Vargheese David has cranked the camera, KR Midhun edited the film. K R Rahul has composed the songs and Christy Joby scored the BGM. The movie hits the theatres on April 22.