Ajay Devgn terms association with tobacco brand a 'personal choice'

Mumbai: After Akshay Kumar apologised for featuring in a tobacco brand advertisement, Ajay Devgn, who is awaiting the release of his next film 'Runway 34', has defended his association with the brand.

Ajay has been associated with the brand for a long time so much that he has become synonymous with its tagline. As per a media report, during the press interactions for 'Runway 34', when the actor was asked about the advertisement, he defended himself by calling it a personal choice.

He also said that people often take up something after fully being aware of its repercussions at large. He mentioned that he was only promoting 'elaichi' and not a tobacco product. He added that if such products cause an unnecessary stir then more than advertisements, the sale of such products should be put on hold.