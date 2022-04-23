'John Paul recently expressed his wish to collaborate with me for a movie'

Actress Manju Warrier, turned emotional as she bid farewell to the veteran screenplay writer John Paul, who passed away at a private hospital in Kochi on Saturday.

John Paul had shared screen space with Warrier in Antony Sony's 'C/O Saira Banu,' which was headlined by the latter. In her Facebook post, the actor said she had gone to meet John Paul in hospital after he expressed a desire to meet her personally.

“He told me he wanted to collaborate with me for a cinema, once he recovered. His words defied his sickness and were spoken with so much confidence. I was so sure he would come back in full strength, till a few minutes ago,” she wrote.

C/O Saira Banu was one of the few films where John Paul appeared onscreen. He also acted in director Ashiq Abu's movie 'Gangster' starring actor Mammooty.