Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Entertainment

John Paul rewrote a whole screenplay for I V Sasi's film in just five days

Kaloor Dennis
Published: April 24, 2022 05:41 PM IST Updated: April 24, 2022 06:33 PM IST
John Paul and Kaloor Dennis
Combo image of John Paul (L) and Kaloor Dennis
Topic | Entertainment News

I first met John Paul in 1972. That was also the year Artist Kitho, me and Sebastian Paul started this film magazine called ‘Chithra Paurnami.’ Our office was at MG Road. A few days later Sebastian Paul appeared with a tall thin young man. He was John Paul. That was the beginning of a friendship and we started getting together on film sets and had extensive cinema discussions.

I think it was in 1977 and IV Sasi was doing a new film, scripted by Parappuram. I knew Sasi and at that time I used to write stories and novels in weeklies. Sasi didn’t like the last half of Parappuram’s script. But he was reluctant to tell that to Parappuram. If we hire someone to rewrite the script, everyone will come to know about it. But Sasi won't start shooting without rewriting the script. When he told me his dilemma, I was the one who suggested John Paul’s name. Since Sasi didn’t know John, he asked me to help him. When I called John, he was perplexed—“What? How can I? I haven’t even written a short story?” But when I insisted, he agreed. He took a hotel room and in 5 days, he rewrote the screenplay. We became rebels in just 5 days.

We later collaborated on scriptwriting. ‘Iniyum Kadha Thudarum’ was one such collaboration. For ‘Akalangalil Abhayam’, I wrote the story and John wrote the screenplay. The same goes for ‘Onnanu Nammal.’ 

RELATED ARTICLES
MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.