Mammootty's 'CBI 5: The Brain' trailer garners millions of views in a day

Chennai: The trailer of the fifth film in the immensely popular CBI franchise, 'CBI 5 - The Brain', featuring Malayalam superstar Mammootty in the lead, has garnered a whopping 2.4 million views within just a day of being released on YouTube.

As in the case of all the earlier films from the franchise, this Malayalam film too is being directed by K Madhu and will feature Mammootty as Sethurama Iyer, an officer with the CBI.

The trailer begins with a woman filing a missing complaint for her brother. Soon, there are deaths and the cops have the unenviable task of finding out if there is a connection between the deaths.

Corrupt cops add to the problem and it is not before long that the CBI is summoned. How the immensely popular Sethurama Iyer from CBI unearths a conspiracy and traces its connection to what is known as 'Basket Killings' is what the film is all about.

The film, which is scheduled to release worldwide on May 1, has already been cleared by the Censor Board for release with a U/A certificate.

The story of this investigative thriller has been written by S N Swamy, who also wrote the stories of the other four Malayalam films in the franchise namely 'Oru CBI Diary Kurippu', 'Jagratha', 'Sethurama Iyer CBI' and 'Nerariyan CBI'.

Apart from Mammootty, the film will also feature Asha Sharath, Renji Panicker and Mukesh among others. It has music by Jakes Bejoy and cinematography by Akhil George.