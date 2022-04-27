MeToo allegation against Vijay Babu: Survivor actress posts detailed account of ordeal

Deepening the controversy in the sexual assault allegation against actor Producer Vijay Babu further the actress who was subject to the harassment posted a long and detailed account of the sexual excesses allegedly committed by Vijay Babu over a period of time.

In a Facebook post, the actress clearly mentions how she was sexually exploited for over a month by Vijay Babu. She describes how he initially gained her trust and behaved like her 'saviour' for her personal and professional problems and abused her later.

The actress claims that she was not alone in the trap and that others have fallen silent out of fear. She also warns in the post that she would take legal action against those who victimise or attack her personally on social media.

Vijay Babu had appeared live on Facebook earlier naming the survivor and claiming that he was the real victim in the case.