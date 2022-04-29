Malayalam
Parvathy Thiruvothu to star in Telugu web series alongside Naga Chaitanya

Onmanorama Staff
Published: April 29, 2022 11:43 AM IST
Naga Chaitanya- Amazon Prime- Dhootha
Naga Chaitanya and Parvathy Thiruvothu will be seen in 'Dhootha'
After her previous outing in the Tamil web series 'Navarasa', Parvathy Thiruvothu will now be seen in 'Dhootha', a Prime Video original series starring Naga Chaitanya-starrer and directed by Vikram K Kumar. The Malayalam actor is also gearing up for the release of the upcoming film 'Puzhu' starring Mammooty and directed by Ratheena PT.

'Dhootha' is Naga Chaitanya's OTT debut and the makers of the series promise that the superstar will be seen in a very different avatar in the series. They also revealed that the series will be a supernatural horror, 'where possessed inanimate objects wreak havoc on the lives of people who commit deadly sins'.

'Dhootha' also stars Priya Bhavani Shankar, Prachi Desai, Tharun Bhascker Dhaassyam, and others in the lead roles, as announced by the makers. Bankrolled under renowned production company, Northstar Entertainment, the movie is directed by 'Manam' fame Vikram Kumar.

Naga Chaitanya's much-anticipated movie 'Thankyou' is also directed by Vikram Kumar, and will hit the screens this year. According to the most recent reports, this highly anticipated web series 'Dhootha' will be available for streaming on Prime Video in August or September.

With IANS inputs

