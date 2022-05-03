Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Entertainment

Trailer of Manju Warrier-Soubin starrer Jack N' Jill released by Karan Johar

Onmanorama Staff
Published: May 03, 2022 06:18 PM IST
Manju Wrrier and Soubin Shahir
The movie stars Manju Wrrier and Soubin Shahir in the lead.
Topic | Entertainment News

Producer-director Karan Johar has released the trailer of the much-awaited movie, 'Jack N' Jill', directed by the most prodigious cinematographer Santosh Sivan and starring actors Manju Warrier and Soubin Shahir in the lead. Kalidas Jayaram also plays a prominent part in the movie.

The trailer, like the teaser released earlier, ensures that the movie will be a thorough entertainer with a fine mix of action and comedy.

The first look poster of the movie had also generated a certain amount of curiosity earlier. The song 'Kim Kim...' from the movie had also gone viral on the internet.

RELATED ARTICLES

The movie, which falls in the science fiction comedy genre, is produced by Gokulam Gopalan, Santosh Sivan and M Prashant Das under the banners of Sree Gokulam Movies and Sewas Films.

Nedumudi Venu, Indrans, Aju Varghese, Indrans, Shaylee Krishen, Basil Joseph, among others appear in prominent roles in the movie.

While Santosh Sivan cranks the camera, the music is by Jakes Bejoy, Ram Surendar and Gopi Sundar. The background Score is by Jakes Bejoy.

MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.