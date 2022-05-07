'KGF' actor Mohan Juneja passes away

Kannada actor Mohan Juneja whose dialogue delivery in the KGF series left a lasting impression on the pan-Indian audience passed away at a private hospital in Bengaluru. The actor had been ailing from a prolonged illness.

Mohan had acted in over 100 films, including Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi. He was best known for essaying comic roles in these movies.

The sandalwood actor, who was born in Tumkur in Karnataka, spent most of his life in Bengaluru. He debuted in Kannada with the 2008 film 'Sangama'. He also made a mark as a TV serial actor.

Apart from acting, he has also written dialogues for films and TV serials. His dialogue delivery in KGF: Part 1-'The one who comes with a gang is a gangster. He comes alone. Monster,” elevated the movie further and was considered among the most impressive utterances in the entire KGF series.

Several actors and directors in Sandalwood took to social media to express their condolences for the actor. His cremation will be held on Saturday.