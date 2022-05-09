Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas share lovely pic with daughter, post thankyou note to doctors

Actor Priyanka Chopra and singer Nick Jonas are proud parents of a baby daughter. This Mother's Day, the star couple posted a lovely picture of them sharing a very intimate moment with their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, who spent over 100 days in the newborn intensive care unit of a hospital in the USA.

The child had been born to the couple through surrogacy in January. As this is little Malti's first picture on social media, netizens can't get enough of the little bundle nestled safely in her mother's arms.

Along with the picture, Priyanka has also posted a heartwarming note thanking the doctors, nurses and other staff for taking care of their daughter every step of the way. Calling her little one 'MM', Priyanka also shared how relieved and happy she was to finally welcome their daughter home, after a rollercoaster few months.

“Every family’s journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith, and while ours was a challenging few months, what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is. We are overjoyed that our little girl is finally home, and just want to thank every Doctor, nurse and specialist at Rady Children’s La Jolla and Cedar Sinai, Los Angeles, who were there selflessly every step of the way. Our next chapter begins now, and our baby is truly a badass. Let’s get it MM! Mommy and Daddy love you.Happy Mother’s Day to all the mothers and caretakers in my life and out there. You make it look so easy. Thank you,” she posted.

She also had a special note for her husband Nick Jonas. “There is no one I’d rather do this with than you. Thank you for making me a mama @nickjonas I love you,” she shared.

Nick Jonas also shared a beautiful note about Priyanka. “Happy Mother’s Day to all the incredible mothers and care takers out there, but I want to take a minute to say a special Mother’s Day wish to my incredible wife @priyankachopra on her first Mother’s Day.

Babe, you inspire me and every way, and you are taking to this new role with such ease and steadiness. I am so grateful to be on this journey with you. You are already an incredible mother. Happy Mother’s Day. I love you,” he wrote on his page.