Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Entertainment

Mahalakshmi, daughter of Kavya and Dileep, looks adorable in this video with mom

Our Correspondent
Published: May 10, 2022 06:07 PM IST
Actor Kavya Madhavan with daughter Mahalakshmi
Actor Kavya Madhavan with daughter Mahalakshmi . Photo: YouTube

It's not everyday you get a glimpse of actors Dileep and Kavya Madhavan's daughter Mahalakshmi. But, now a video of the four-year-old eating food with her mother and grandmother during a feast at the Vennala Thykattu Mahadeva temple has surfaced on social media.

The child looks adorable as she takes a sip from the glass her mother is holding. It looks like Kavya was accompanied by her parents to the temple.

Mahalakshmi has only been spotted with locks of hair and this video in which her hair has been completely shaved off is winning hearts.

Actor Kavya, who is a witness in the 2017 actress assault case, was questioned by the Crime Branch team on Monday.  She has denied the allegation that the survivor was targeted by a criminal gang in order to protect certain financial transactions of Dileep.

MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.