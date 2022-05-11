Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap's upcoming thriller 'Dobaaraa', starring Taapsee Pannu, was recently confirmed as the opening night world premiere at the 2022 London Indian Film Festival (LIFF) on June 23, ahead of its Indian release on July 1.

The film has Taapsee Pannu starring as a young woman trapped between two lives in two different decades, according to the festival director Cary Rajinder Sawhney. 'Dobaaraa' producer Ektaa R Kapoor says, “The film is premiered at the London Film Festival right ahead of its theatrical releases and it is a testament of its new-age, cutting-edge narrative being wholly loved and applauded all over the world. 'Dobaaraa' is our first film under Cult Movies, our new film-division which is set to tell compelling, edgy and genre-bending stories. I feel ecstatic for 'Dobaaraa' and its presence amidst various international celebrated films from around the globe and I can't wait to showcase the film to Indian audiences on July 1.”

Female filmmakers will be at the forefront of this year's edition of the LIFF, including the European premiere of the Aparna Sen directorial 'The Rapist', starring Konkana Sen Sharma and Arjun Rampal. According to the organisers,this year's festival also has premieres in 10 different languages and in-person talks headlined by Aparna Sen.

This year's LIFF, backed by Blue Orchid Hotels, Integrity International, the British Film Institute (BFI), Bagri Foundation and Arts Council of England, spans over a fortnight starting next month to screen a variety of films at cinemas across London as well as regionally in Manchester, Birmingham and Leeds.

Among other UK premieres at this year's film festival celebrating Indian and South Asian cinema in Britain include Pan Nalin's homage to celluloid 'Chello Show' and Anik Dutta's 'Aparajito' a tribute to legendary director Satyajit Ray's journey of making his first film, the cult classic 'Pather Panchali'. An intimate look at modern-day Kolkata, 'Once Upon a Time in Calcutta' by Aditya Vikram Sengupta also features in the festival line-up.

Taapsee on the set of the film: Photo: @taapseepannu/FB

Set against a score by Oscar winner A R Rahman, who is also executive producer, 'No Land's Man' will be screened at the film gala as well. The acclaimed film is headlined by Nawazuddin Siddiqui who plays the role of a man dealing with the complexities of identity.

Under the festival's 'Save the Planet' strand, ecological and climate themes are explored in 'The Road to Kuthriyar', 'No Ground Beneath My Feet' and 'Hatibondhu'.

Canadian Indian documentary 'Superfan: The Nav Bhatia Story', set around the Toronto Raptors basketball team's greatest fan, will close the festival.

Following the London leg, which concludes on July 3, the LIFF will come to a close in Birmingham on July 5 and Manchester on July 6.