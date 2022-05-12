'Patham Valavu' promises to be an emotional family thriller

M Padmakumar's previous outing 'Joseph' had been a superhit with many attributing the movie's success to his directorial brilliance and, of course, the stunning performance by its lead actor Joju George. The director has come up with his next 'Patham Valavu' which will hit theatres on Friday and there is a lot of anticipation regarding the movie starring Indrajith Sukumaran and Suraj Venjaramoodu.

The director himself describes it as an emotional family thriller and the teaser also leaves us with no doubt that we will be shedding some tears. But it reveals nothing more, other than the fact that the cop and an absconding culprit is in a cat-and-mouse chase with each other.

Will the cop SI Sethu, played by Indrajith, find the man Solomon (Suraj Venjaramoodu) who seems to be hiding in the interiors of a forest? We will have to wait and watch.

Ever since the project was announced, the makers had made it clear from the beginning that the movie will be based on a true incident in Kerala which had shaken the conscience of Malayalees, several years ago. Recent Malayalam movies like 'Pada' which was based on a true incident in Kerala, had been well received by the audience and hence 'Patham Valavu' also raises our hopes high.

Meanwhile, this will be Indrajith's latest outing as a cop.

The actor has always managed to play his parts to perfection. He previously donned the role of a CI in the thriller which had revolved around a couple whose night drive turned dangerous.

In a recent interview, Indrajith had affirmed that his role in 'Patham Valavu' was the most intense police character that he has played till date.

Suraj Venjaramoodu, who is already riding on a high after the success of Dijo Jose's 'Jana Gana Mana', seems to have the most screen space in the movie. Though he has been portrayed as a criminal who is on the run, the audience will likely be rooting for his character.

Music composer Ranjin Raj's songs, including 'Aaradhana', a devotional number, have struck a chord with the audience. The movie has been scripted by Abhilash Pillai, the writer of 'Night Drive', who has found his space as a successful scriptwriter in the thriller genre.

Aditi Ravi and Swasika Vijay will also be seen in prominent roles, while Nisthar Sait, Ajmal Ameer and Kiara Rinku Tommy will also essay key characters in the film.