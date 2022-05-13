Actress Saba Azad confirms she is dating Hrithik Roshan, calls him 'my love' in instagram comment

Actress-singer Saba Azad made her relationship with Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan Instagram official by calling him "mon amour".Saba took to her Instagram handle and announced her next project 'Minimum', an international drama and Hrithik reacted to the post.

She shared in her post: "My next with these gems - in @variety today!! Saba Azad, Namita Das, Geetanjali Kulkarni, Rumana Molla to Star in 'MINIMUM', Immigrant Indian Drama Feature Set In Belgium, jointly produced by Platoon One Films and Ellanar Films. Produced by Shiladitya Bora and Radhika Lavu, the film is slated to go on floors in June 2022. The international drama will be helmed by writer-actor Rumana Molla in her directorial debut."

Commenting to the news, Hrithik wrote: "Hehe. You gonna kill this! Oui? Oui!" Replying to the 'War' star, Saba replied: "hehe fingers crossed mon amour (My love)."

Hrithik's aunt, Kanchan Roshn also sent her warm wishes and congratulated her. Hrithik and Saba have been reportedly be dating since past few months.

Saba made her acting debut with 'Dil Kabaddi,' and was also seen in the 2011 film 'Mujhse Fraaandship Karoge' alongside Saqib Saleem. She was last seen in an anthology series 'Feels like Ishq'.