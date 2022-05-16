Kamal Haasan, Fahadh Faasil, Vijay Sethupathi on a roll in this action-packed 'Vikram' trailer

Chennai:The much-awaited trailer of Kamal Haasan's latest theatrical outing, the Tamil action thriller 'Vikram', was released on Sunday, much to the excitement of the superstar's fans and movie-lovers. Kamal's last movie, 'Viswaroopam 2', was released in 2018.

Helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, 'Vikram' is being theatrically released on June 3 and later streamed on Disney+ Hotstar. The film, which is unrelated to the one released in 1986 with the same title and Kamal in the lead role, has a stellar star cast led by Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil.

The trailer promises a triangular face-off in terms of action and histrionics pitting the three accomplished actors against each other.

Lokesh Kanagaraj is a hit director whose previous two movies, 'Kaithi' and 'Master', had hit the bull's eye at the box office.

Anirudh Ravichander is composing the music for the movie. Its first single, 'Pathala Pathala', with lyrics by Kamal, is already a chart-topper. The makers of 'Vikram' are Kamal Haasan's Raaj Kamal Films International and Udayanidhi Stalin's Red Giant Movies.