Katrina Kaif celebrates hubby Vicky Kaushal's birthday in New York

Mumbai: As it was Bollywood heartthrob Vicky Kaushal's birthday, his ladylove and actress Katrina Kaif shared a loved-up post for her husband on social media. Katrina took to Instagram, where she shared two pictures posing with Vicky from their holiday in New York.

In the first image, he is seen hugging his beautiful wife, while in the second he's seen lightly kissing her in a romantic manner. "New York wala birthday my love (heart emoji) Simply put.... You make everything better," Katrina wrote as the caption.

Vicky also shared a string of pictures from his birthday celebrations and thanked everyone for the love-filled messages sent to him.

"Swinging into the new year with my favourite people. My heart's filled with utmost joy and gratitude. Thank you everyone for sending me all your love and warm wishes. Pyaar pyaar aur bahut saara pyaar."

On the work front, Vicky has the untitled Laxman Utekar movie, the Sam Bahadur biopic by Meghna Gulzar, and the comedy film 'Govinda Naam Mera' in his kitty.