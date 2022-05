Film Archive of India honours Mohanlal as 'Face of the Week'

Kochi: The National Film Archive of India (NFAI), which is instrumental in archiving and documenting movies across the country, has honoured actor Mohanlal, who is celebrating his birthday on May 21, as its 'Face of the Week'.

NFAI has hand-picked some of the most iconic characters the actor has portrayed and some of the movies that he breathed life into with his brilliant performances and featured them on the Archive's social media handle.

First in NFAI's list is Mohanlal's role in Mani Ratnam's landmark political drama Iruvar (1997) loosely based on the lives of M G Ramachandran (played by Mohanlal) and M Karunanidhi (portrayed by Prakash Raj). The movie reveals the journey of two men, with a different outlook on life, from being best of friends to parting ways to becoming political opponents.

Dr Sunny, the USA-trained gold medallist psychiatrist from the cult Malayalam movie 'Manichitrathazhu' directed by Fazil, has also found his way into the NFAI list. The Archives has described it as one of the best psychological thrillers in Indian cinema and has described it as a movie 'acclaimed for handling an unusual subject of psychological aberration in a conservative society and the ultimate acceptance of a modern approach'.

'Pavithram' tells a tale of two siblings who are generations apart. In the movie, when Mohanlal's elderly parents, Srividya and Thilakan, are blessed with a child, it topples his relationships and career. He sacrifices everything to take care of his young sibling after losing his mother in labour.

It has also showcased a poster of Fazil’s classic 'Nokkethadhoorathu Kannum Nattu' (1984), in which Mohanlal plays a relatively small yet significant role. According to the archive, Mohanlal had impressed all with flamboyance, even from the early years of his career.

The archive also listed Mohanlal's role as Solomon in cult Malayalam hit 'Namukku Parkkan Munthiri Thoppukal', in which he has played one of the most enthralling romantic characters.