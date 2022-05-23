Highly-intense 'Thuramukham' trailer starring Nivin Pauly gets fans excited

The much anticipated Rajeev Ravi directorial 'Thuramukham' is all set to release in theatres on June 3. The makers have now released the trailer of the movie, which revolves around the Chappa system which existed in the coastal areas of Cochin in the 1920s to 40s.

The movie will also portray the struggles of the labourers during the 1960s and the subsequent rise of the trade union culture in Kerala. The movie is expected to be very intense with a star cast, including actors Nivin Pauly, Nimisha Sajayan, Indrajith Sukumaran, Joju George and Arjun Ashokan in the main roles.

This is also Nivin Pauly's first collaboration with Rajeev Ravi, who is one among the most celebrated cinematographers in Kerala. The movie is expected to revive Nivin Pauly's graph as the actor was unable to give much hits in Mollywood in the recent times.

Fans are also eagerly awaiting the release of the movie as Rajeev Ravi is known for helming some of Mollywood's much celebrated movies like 'Kammatti Paadam' and 'Annayum Rasoolum'.

Though the makers had winded up shooting for the film in 2020, the pre-production work was delayed due to several issues.