Nazriya shares fun video of dubbing for upcoming Telugu movie 'Ante Sundaraniki'

Actor Nazriya's fans are eagerly awaiting the release of her first Telugu film 'Ante Sundaraniki' opposite actor Nani. The movie directed by Vivek Athreya will hit theatres on June 10 and now the actor has shared a fun video of her dubbing for her role in the movie. She has captioned the video 'Dubbing for my first Telugu film went like this', which has already gone viral.

Many celebrities, including Dulquer Salmaan, Esther Anil and Padmasoorya commented under the video. Anna Ben, who has wowed us with her recent performances onscreen, wrote, “Never knew dubbing could be this fun'.

Nazriya was last seen in Mollywood, making a cameo appearance in the 2020 film 'Maniyarayile Ashokan'. She has also acted in a couple of Tamil films, which won her a lot of attention.

In 'Ante Sundaraniki', she plays Leela, a bubbly Christian girl who falls in love with Sundar (played by Nani), a Brahmin boy, much to the chagrin of his orthodox parents. The romantic comedy film revolves around two families who are caught between two faiths. The teaser which was released by the makers in April had generated a lot of buzz.