Police should not approach civilians with prejudice, says actor Archana Kavi

Recently, actor Archana Kavi took to social media to share a negative experience she faced from the police while on her way to Fort Kochi with her friends. Now in a statement given to Malayala Manorama TV, the actor stated that she and her friends were bullied by the police police officers who were out on night patrolling.

“We were first stopped at INS Dhronacharya by the police. These officers behaved decently with us and even told a lady who was travelling with us in the autorickshaw to ensure that her child was seated properly. We were soon stopped by another group of policemen. They started harassing us, arrogantly questioning us about our whereabouts and where we were heading. It was borderline bullying,” Archana stated.

According to the actor, the police officers pestered them wanting to know if all of them were staying under one roof. “We don't have issues if the police ask us questions. I am only questioning the way they approached us. It is time they change their prejudiced mindset and attitude. I am not saying every police officer is the same.But many of them speak with a prejudiced mindset,” she said.

She added that the police officers followed them home. “In another situation, we would have felt safe. But this made us uncomfortable because we were not sure what the intention of the police was at that time,” Archana said. The actor also highlighted how important it is to assign a woman police officer during night patrolling to ensure women passengers feel comfortable on the road.