Indrans piqued over State Film Award snub for 'Home'

Kochi: Even as veteran Malayalam actor Indrans did not hide his disappointment over the failure of his popular film 'Home' to bag a single honour of the 52nd Kerala State Film Awards that were announced on Friday, netizens including prominent personalities slammed the Best Actor award snub for the underrated artiste.

Neither the leading actors, including Indrans, nor its technical crew made it to the honours list of the State Film Awards as announced by Minister Saji Cherian.

"Those who watched the film have rated the film well. Those who didn't obviously can't judge it," Indrans said ribbing the film jury for overlooking the film.

Even as the Best Film Award went to 'Avasavyuham', 'Home' was not adjudged the Second Best or Best Film with Popular Appeal and Aesthetic Value, which were bagged by 'Nishiddho' and 'Chavittu' as well 'Hridayam', respectively.

Absconding actor-producer Vijay Babu had produced the movie 'Home' under the Friday Film House banner.

A still from the movie 'Home'. Photo: YouTube

The Jury has clarified that Babu's involvement in a case was not a factor for assessing films from his production house.



Indrans, however, remarked that it was not fair to punish everyone just because one person associated with the film had erred. "Should an entire family be punished just become one member committed a wrong," he asked referring to the controversy surrounding Vijay Babu over the sexual assault case in whivch he was booked last month.

Actor Manju Pillai, who also delivered an incredible performance in the movie, said it was not right to overlook the hardwork of all those who were involved in the film and it was disheartening that the jury did not watch the movie, which was received by all.

