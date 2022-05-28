Kamal Haasan reveals why he is yet to work with Mammootty

Actor Kamal Haasan, who was in Kochi recently for the promotion of his movie 'Vikram', said he and actor Mammootty will associate for a movie soon, but are waiting for the right subject.

According to him, he and Mammootty have sat down and discussed various scripts, but none of them had materialised because the latter didn't feel convinced by any of them.

“We are looking for the right script. We keep telling each other that we need to work together. Though I have picked some subjects, thinking the movie would be convincing, he (Mammootty) tells me to wait for a better script. This is why our project together has been delayed. Probably, after seeing 'Vikram', he will pick the right subject and we will associate for a movie then,” said Kamal Haasan who has worked with megastar Mohanlal and all other prominent actors across India.

The veteran multi-lingual actor is headlining the movie 'Vikram', which also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil. The action-packed movie is releasing on June 3. Kamal said the movie, just like most of the films he has worked in, will address a political issue.

It was reported that the trailer of the movie had clocked over 17 million views in just three days after its release. The film promises a triangular face-off in terms of action and histrionics pitting the three accomplished actors against each other.