Makers unveil how Mammootty's chilling look in 'Rorschach' was created

We had seen actor Mammootty's chilling look in Nissam Basheer's psychological thriller 'Rorschach'. Now the actor has posted a behind-the-scenes (BTS) video of how the look was created for the photoshoot. The video has already gone viral, generating over 2 lakh views in less than four hours.

The movie is produced by Mammootty Kampany and features actors Sharafudheen and Grace Antony also in lead roles. Apart from Mammootty's look, 'Rorschach' has been generating a lot of buzz on social media, for its title. A test in the same name was popular in the 1960s and was used to examine a person's personality traits. The subject's perception of inkblots are recorded and then analysed using pscyologocial interpretation.

Also, Rorschach is the name of a fictional antihero of the 1986 mini-series 'Watchmen', published by DC Comics in 1986.

Actor Mammootty has been receiving a lot of praise in the recent past for experimenting with a lot of novel and stylish characters, despite his age.