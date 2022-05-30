Urvashi, Indrans unite to make you laugh in this entertainer which will begin rolling in July

Actors Urvashi and Indrans, who have given us plenty to smile and laugh about onscreen, will come together for the upcoming movie 'Jaladhara Pumpset-Since 1962'. The movie is directed by Ashish Chinappa and is touted to be a pure entertainer with several comedy elements.

The makers had recently released an interesting motion poster of the film, where a man is yelling a teacher's name but continues to pronounce it wrongly.

Though Urvasi had been playing both comedy and serious roles throughout her career, actor Indrans had started experimenting with serious characters only in the latter part of his career. The duo had collaborated in lead roles as husband and wife in the 2014-film 'Ponmutta'.

Actors Sagar, Sagar, Johny Antony, T G Ravi, Sanusha, Nisha Sarang will also star in 'Jaladhara Pumpset-Since 1962' which will begin rolling from July. The movie will mostly be shot in Palakkad.



The film is bankrolled by Baiju Chellamma, Sagar, Sanitha Sasidharan and Aryan Prithviraj under the banner of Wonderframes Filmland. Ashish Chinappa and Prajin M P have written the movie while the story is by Sanu K Chandran.

Vishwajith Odukooth will crank the camera for the movie while the music is composed by Kailas. Rathin Radhakrishna is the editor of the movie while Biju K Thomas is the film's production controller. Art direction is by Dileep Nath. The makeup is by Sinoop Raj while Arun Manohar will handle the costumes. Dhanush Nayanar is the sound designer for the film.