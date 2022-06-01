Actor Shamna Kasim gets engaged to businessman Shanid Asif Ali, shares pics

Actor Shamna Kasim, who is also known by her stage name Poornaa, recently got engaged to JBS group founder and CEO Shanid Asif Ali. The actor, who rose to fame through the Malayalam dance reality show 'Super Dancer' took to social media to share pictures with her fiance.

The date of the marriage is yet to be announced. On social media, she wrote that she is entering the next phase of her life with the blessings of her family.

Shamna, a native of Kannur, debuted as an actor in the 2004 Malayalam thriller 'Manyupoloru Penkutty'. She soon started working in other language films, including Tamil and Telugu. Her performances in movies like Avunu and Avunu 2 where she appeared as a spirit, won her critical appreciation. Her debut Tamil movie was 'Muniyandi Vilangial Moonramandu' in 2008. The actor was last seen in the Tamil remake of the film 'Joseph' titled 'Vichithiran'.