Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Entertainment

Lokesh Kanagaraj thanks actor Suriya for accepting cameo role in 'Vikram'

IANS
Published: June 02, 2022 09:17 AM IST
Actor Suriya's first look from the movie 'Vikram'
Actor Suriya's first look from the movie 'Vikram'. Photo: IANS
Topic | Entertainment News

Hyderabad: Director Lokesh Kanagaraj has teased Suriya Sivakumar's first look poster from the much-anticipated Kamal Haasan-starrer 'Vikram'. Lokesh Kanagaraj, who took to social media on Wednesday to reveal the first look of Suriya from 'Vikram,' added to the excitement surrounding the film's release. Lokesh Kanagaraj thanked Suriya, for his acceptance to appear in a short, but important cameo.

“Thank you so much for this Suriya sir", he wrote, as he shared the poster featuring Suriya. The 'Jai Bhim' actor's first look which was released on Wednesday, didn't reveal much of his role, as it features only his eyes. Suriya's cameo in 'Vikram' drew attention after director Lokesh and the film's leading man Kamal Haasan discussed it earlier during the movie promotions.

The film will release on June 3 and stars Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi, and Fahadh Faasil. It is billed as an action thriller, 'Vikram' will also be released in Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi, and has music by Anirudh Ravichander.

RELATED ARTICLES
MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.