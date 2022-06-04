Lilly Singh recalls she had a hard time revealing her sexual identity to her parents

Mumbai: YouTube star Lilly Singh professionally known as Superwoman, recently opened up on her parents' reaction when she came out of the closet with regards to her sexual orientation. Lilly came out to her parents at the age of 30 as a bisexual. She recollects the incident as filled with anxiety and disappointment.

Reminiscing the same in her audiobook 'Be a Triangle', she shares the insight: "At the age of 30, I came out as bisexual to my family. It was definitely the hardest thing I've ever done in my life, and the lead-up to that moment was filled with anxiety. Out of fear that I would lose my words, I wrote my parents a letter, printed it out, and placed it in front of them. The only thing I can recall is that I was disappointed."

Revealing what the mental picture of the moment looks like, she says: "The picture I took of that moment in my brain is one where I'm trying to be brave and authentic, and no one is being supportive of me. Looking at that picture over and over again during the next two years, I let that disappointment impact my life in every way."

Talking about how it affected her life, she mentions in the audiobook: "I became less confident, harder on myself, and jaded. After much reflection, I've come to realise that the mental picture I took of this moment was not entirely reflective of the truth. In reality, my parents came into my room and hugged me.

"They didn't say the exact sentences I wanted them to say, but they said many words of support. I expected perfection and instant accommodation, which isn't fair given that my mom and dad grew up in a time and place where queerness wasn't discussed or openly displayed."

'Be a Triangle', which presents Lilly's thoughts on sexuality, self-love, acceptance and happiness, is available to stream on Audible.