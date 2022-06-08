Mollywood actor Lenaa plays a cop in Nayanathara-starrer 'O2'

Actor Lenaa, who has essayed a couple of police roles in her previous outings, will once again play a cop in the Nayanthara-starrer '02'. The actress took to social media to post a picture of herself in a police uniform with the caption 'Meet Manorama'.

Lenaa was last seen in the superhit Mollywood movie 'Bheeshma Parvam', in which she played the role of Susan Anjoottikkaran, the younger sister of Michael, played by Mammootty.

The actor, who is very busy in the work front, has a couple of movies lined up for release this year. This includes, 'Pragathi', 'Oru Rathri Oru Pakal', 'Aadujeevitham', 'Article 21','Adukkala: The Manifesto', 'Two Men', 'Nancy Rani' and 'Monster'.

The thriller of Nayanthara's O2 released recently. It revolves around a mother and an ailing son who is trapped inside a bus which falls into a pit and the struggle to stay alive amid the panic. The film is directed by G S Viknesh