Actor Varun Dhawan responds to fan's tweet about abusive father

Mumbai: Bollywood star Varun Dhawan has promised to help a fan after she tweeted that her father abuses both her and her mother. Tagging the Gujarat Police in her tweet, the girl had written that she and her mother were facing domestic abuse daily from her father.

The 'Badlapur' star noticed the fan's tweet and assured her he will speak to authorities about the matter. The user wrote: "Respected Sir, I have been beaten and abused by my father several times. He abuses me and my mother every single day. He, for days doesn't let me eat food, also threatens us by using curse words and abusive language.I have lost my hopes for getting the help when needed from the police, this is not right. The women helpline is also unable to provide us help. Kindly please look into this matter as soon as possible Sir."

She detailed her father's abusive nature in other tweets, noting that she had complained against him once but the Gujarat Police let him off after a few hours. She shared that her father repeated the same cycle.

Responding to this, Varun wrote, "This is an extremely serious matter and if this is true I will help you and speak to the authorities." The fan retweeted his post, and also thanked him for coming forward to help her. She wrote, "Thank you so much Vede. I'll forever be grateful to you."