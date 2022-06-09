Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan tie the knot in stellar ceremony, couple offers feast to 18,000 children

Power couple Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan tied the knot at a private function in Mahabalipuram in Tamil Nadu on Thursday morning. The ceremony was held at the Sheraton Grand hotel.

"On a scale of 10 She's Nayan & am the One. With God's grace, the universe , all the blessings of our parents & best of friends. Jus married #Nayanthara #WikkiNayan #wikkinayanwedding (sic)" Shivan captioned the photo which he shared on Twitter.

Nayanthara posted the same picture on Instagram with the caption: "To New Beginning."

According to reports, the couple tied the knot in the afternoon at a five-star hotel in Mahabalipuram.

The ceremony was attended by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, along with cinema personalities, including Mani Ratnam, Atlee, Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Chiranjeevi, Kamal Haasan, and Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

Earlier in the day, Shivan (36) penned a heartfelt Instagram note for Nayanthara (37), his 'Thangamey' (beloved), a term of endearment which draws its inspiration from the title of the song of their first film "Naanum Rowdy Dhaan" (2015).

Vignesh Shivan-Nayanthara wedding

Today is June 9th and it's Nayan's thanking God, the universe, the Good will from all the lovely human beings who have crossed My life!! Every good soul, every good moment, every good coincidence, every good blessing, everyday at shooting and every prayer that has made life this beautiful!

I owe it all to the good manifestations & prayers! Now, It's all dedicated to the love of my life! #Nayanthara! My #Thangamey! Excited to see u walking up the aisle in a few hours! (sic) the director wrote alongside a picture with Nayanthara.

The pair reportedly dated for nearly seven years before tying the knot.

A top star, Nayanthara has worked across Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam industries in films such as Chandramukhi, Ghajini, and Puthiya Niyamam. Shivan is best known for directing Tamil movies "Thaanaa Serndha Koottam" and Paava Kadhaigal (anthology).

Nayanthara

Nayanthara is also reported to make her Hindi film debut with Atlee's "Jawan", fronted by Shah Rukh Khan.

Now, we hear that the newlyweds will donate lunch to 18,000 children from orphanages in Tamil Nadu as part of the ceremony. The gesture is winning hearts of both fans and well-wishers alike.

The wedding was streamed on Netflix, which has reportedly brought the streaming rights of the function for a whopping Rs 2 crore. Director Gautham Menon's team captured the wedding which will be sold to the OTT platform for streaming. The couple had met on the sets of 'Naanum Rowdy Dhaan' in 2015.

(With inputs from PTI)