How could the film awards jury finish watching 160 movies in a short time, asks Shine Tom

Actor Shine Tom Chacko who met reporters on Monday for the promotion of his upcoming movie 'Adithattu' questioned how film jury members can finish watching 160 movies within a very short time period. “Imagine watching 160 movies within five days. The person would go mad. Someone should go and ask the jury how they were able to finish watching these many movies in such a short span of time,” said Shine, when asked about his opinion on 'Kurup' failing to fetch any recognition at this year's Kerala State Film Awards.

Recently, the actor had stated that only a character who doesn't drink or smoke can win the best character actor award. He reasoned that maybe the fact that his character was drinking and smoking all the time in ‘Kurup’ might be the reason why the award eluded him.

“I did Kurup with a lot of effort. I would like to believe that the jury members didn’t see the film. I don’t think there was any political interference in the awards selection. You shouldn’t fight to win awards. 'Kurup' had superb production design. They had accurately represented the era.

I have heard that earlier awards were given to films which gave the impression that the sets were erected. Maybe this felt too real and therefore they felt there was no art direction. And 'Kurup' also didn’t win awards for costumes or cinematography.

The academy is making yearly changes when it comes to acting. But I am still asking about the difference between the best actor and the best character actor? Do you mean the best actor doesn’t have character?

I am never going to get an award for best actor. Especially for ‘Kurup.’ How can I get the best character actor award considering am smoking and drinking all the time in Kurup. Looks like I have to do the role of a non-smoker and drinker to get an award. You need to have the best character for the character actor, I guess.”