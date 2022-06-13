Prithviraj collaborates with KGF makers for his next film

Actor Prithviraj, who is currently busy shooting for Blessy's 'Aadu Jeevitham' in Jordan, has announced his newest directorial venture. This time, the actor will be collaborating with Homable Films, the production company behind the blockbuster Kannada film 'KGF 2'.

The movie titled 'Tyson' will be the fourth film directed by Prithviraj, who has helmed hit films like 'Lucifer' and 'Bro Daddy'. He is also set to helm 'Empuraan', the sequel to Lucifer, starring actor Mohanlal. Prithviraj will also headline the project.

The script of 'Tyson' will be written by Murali Gopi, who has teamed up with Prithviraj for 'Empuraan'.

The tagline of the movie is 'The Bell Won't Save You', which hints that the film will be a thriller revolving around a classroom. The movie is expected to be bigger than any of the projects undertaken by Prithviraj till date. Taking to social media, he wrote,“Once again collaborating with my friend, brother and co-creator #MuraliGopy , this time, we are going big, with a giant of Indian cinema backing our vision! Thank you #HombaleFilms and #VijayKiragandur for the trust and the conviction!

Starring and directed by yours truly..”