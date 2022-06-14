After 'Ayyappanum Koshyum', Prithviraj back in an action avatar; see 'Kaduva' teaser

After a long interval, director Shaji Kailas is back in Mollywood. His latest film is 'Kaduva' starring Prithviraj. The movie, which is touted to be a high-intense thriller, is all set to hit theatres in the last week of June.

Now, the teaser of the film is out and fans of Prithviraj are happy to see the actor in a mass avatar. The actor had last appeared in an action sequence in the superhit film 'Ayyappanum Koshyum' alongside Biju Menon.

The movie is reportedly set in the late 90s. Vivek Oberoi, who will be sharing screenspace with Prithviraj after Lucifer, will play DIG James Elias Manjiledathu. Prithviraj is a young rubber planter in the film and the rivalry between the duo forms the crux of the film.

Prithviraj had earlier collaborated with director Shaji Kailas in movies like 'Simhasanam'.

Actors Samyuktha Menon, Siddique, Vijayaraghavan, Sudev Nair, Seema, Arjun Ashokan, Kalabhavan Shajon, Aju Varghese, Saikumar, Dileesh Pothen, Rahul Madhav, Janardhanan, Reenu Mathews, Meenakshi and Priyanka Nair have also acted in the film. Abhinand Ramanujan has cranked the camera for the film while Jakes Bejoy has composed the music.