Actor assault case accused, Dileep gets UAE's Golden Visa

Dileep, accused in the 2017 actor assault case, is the latest Mollywood celebrity to receive the UAE's Golden Visa.

Dileep received his Golden Visa with a 10-year validity on Thursday in Dubai.

A host of Mollywood stars including Mammootty and Mohanlal have received the Golden Visa.

The Golden Visa is a long-term residence visa that enable foreigners to live, work and study in the UAE without the need for a national sponsor.

Those who possess the Golden Visa are also granted total ownership of their businesses in the UAE.

Dileep's case pertaining to sexual assault on a leading Malayalm female actor is under trial. He is also accused of a conspiracy to harm the officers investigating the assault case.