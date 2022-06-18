Nayanthara's '02', Marvel anti-hero 'Morbious', among films streaming on OTT now

There are a bunch of films streaming on OTT now and we got your back in case you have missed a few of them. Take a look at some of the films we have listed for you to watch this weekend.

'O2' (Tamil film)

Directed by G S Viknesh, this Nayanthara thriller is all about survival. A mother and son who is on full-time oxygen support are on their way to a hospital in Cochin. They are travelling in a bus along with a bunch of passengers, including a corrupt cop and a man whose daughter plans to elope. The bus soon becomes a death trap when soon is buried a landslide. How do the passengers deal with the situation? Will the ill-boy survive or will everyone clamber to get a puff from his medical oxygen equipment to survive?

Steaming on Disney+ Hotstar

'Avatara Purusha' (Kannada film)

This Kannada fantasy comedy thriller follows the story of a scholar whose only son goes missing. However, he blames his sister for the situation and cuts all ties with her. Years later, the sister's daughter decides to mend the severed relationship by hiring a junior artist to pretend to be the lost son. However, she is unaware that more trouble is awaiting the family. The film, starring Sharan, Ashika Ranganath, Sai kumar and Sudarani, is a laugh riot.

Streaming on Amazon Prime

'Morbious' (English)

Starring Jared Leto, Matt Smith and Adria Arjona, this action horrror film revolves aroud a biochemist, who is dangerously ill with a rare blood disorder. He is dertemined to save others suffering his same fate, so he attempts a desperate gamble. . What at first appears to be a radical suscess soon reveals itself to be a remedy potentially worse than the disease.

Streaming on Amazon Prime

'No Way Out'

The film revolves around a central character, David, played by Ramesh Pisharody whose mind is undergoing a major central turmoil. He had invested Rs 1 crore in a business before the pandemic lockdown, but then falls into huge debt. He resorts to ending his life to escape from his pain. Including Ramesh Pisharody, there are three more characters in the movie which are played by Dharmajan Bolgatty, Basil Joseph and Raveena Nair.



Streaming on Saina Play

'Innalle Vare'

Jis Joy's dark thriller is about a young actor with an inflated ego who is struggling to get a break in his career. Things turn for the worse when two people take him hostage and commits fraud using his identity. The script is written by Bobby-Sanjay duo.



Streaming on SonyLiv

'Jo and Jo'

Jomol (Nikhila Vimal) and her younger brother Jomon (Mathew Thomas) have a Tom and Jerry-like equation and often have simmering feuds going on. Things take an amusing turn when they start suspecting each other of something fishy and a police case gets added tot he colourfully messy picture.



Streaming on Amazon Prime Video