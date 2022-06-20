Bhavana's comeback Malayalam film starts rolling

The film 'Ntikkakkakkoru Premandaarnnu' starring actor Bhavana and Sharafudheen has gone on the floors in Kodungalloor. The movie, directed by debutant Adhil Maimoonath Asharaf, also has Anarkali Nazer, Ashokan and Shebin Benson in the lead roles.

The movie marks Bhavana’s return to Mollywood, after a long hiatus. Earlier this year, the actor had opened up about the sexual abuse she faced in 2017.Bhavana had also recently appeared in a shortfilm ‘The Survival, directed by MMTV cameraman S N Rajeesh.

Actor Sharafudheen on the sets of ''Ntikkakkakkoru Premandaarnnu'. Photo: Special arrangement

'Ntikkakkakkoru Premandaarnnu' is produced by Renish Abdulkhader under the banner of Bonhomie Entertainments in association with Rajesh Krishna's banner London Talkies. Director Adhil Maimoonath Asharaf is handling the script and editing of the movie. The dialogues are written by Vivek Bharathan, who worked on the screenplay too.



The cinematography is by Arun Rushdie while Midhun Chalissery is the art director of the film. The music is composed by Paul Mathews, Nishant Ramteke and Joker Blues, while the lyrics are penned by Vinayak Sasikumar.

Sabaridas Thottingal, who is the creative director of the film, will also handle the sound recording. Stills are by Rohit K Suresh while Shyam Mohan and Kiran Kesav are the executive producers.Makeup and costumes are by Amal Chandran and Melvy J, respectively.