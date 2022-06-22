Bhavana looks relaxed as she joins sets of 'Ntikkakkakkoru Premandaarnnu'. See pics

Malayalam movie lovers are happy to watch their favourite actor Bhavana returning back to the silver screen after a long hiatus. The actor will star opposite actor Sharafudheen in the upcoming film 'Ntikkakkakkoru Premandaarnnu'.

Now, the makers have released a video of her joining the sets of the movie. The actor was seen wearing a striped white and blue shirt, where she can be seen happily interacting with the crew of the film.

Bhavana was welcomed with a bouquet on the sets of 'Ntikkakkakkoru Premandaarnnu'. Photo: Special arrangement

Meanwhile an internal complaints committee has been formed on the sets of the movie to address the sexual assault and harassment faced by artistes on the sets of the movie.

The film is directed by debutant Adhil Maimoonath Asharaf went on the floors recently in Kodunagalloor. The film will also feature Anarkali Nazer, Ashokan and Shebin Benson also in prominent roles.

The movie is produced by Renish Abdul Khader and Rajesh Krishna under the banner of Bonhomie Entertainmments in association with Rajesh Krishna's London Talkies. The dialogues are written by Vivek Bharathan, who worked on the screenplay too. Arun Rushdie is handling the camera while Midhun Chalissery is the art director of the fiml. The music is composed by Paul Mathews, Nishant Ramteke and Joker Blues, while the lyrics are penned by Vinayak Sasikumar.