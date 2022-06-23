Singer Manjari to marry childhood friend on June 24

Noted singer Manjari is all set to enter into wedlock with her childhood friend Jerin. The wedding ceremony will be held in Thiruvananthapuram on June 24. After the ceremony, the couple would go to magician’s Gopinath Muthukad’s Magic Academy to celebrate with differently-abled children there.

A wedding reception will be arranged here. Manjari and Jerin had studied together in school, in Muscat, from class one onwards. A native of Pathanamthitta, Jerin works as an HR Manager in a private firm in Bengaluru. Manjari made her debut in playback singing through ‘Achuvinte Amma’.

She has charmed the Malayali music lovers with independent music albums and film songs. She is trained in Carnatic, Hindustani, Rap and fusion genres. Though Manjari had tied the knot with Vivek Prasad in 2009, the couple parted ways a few years ago.