I never called AMMA a mafia gang. It's way beyond that: Shammy Thilakan

Even while claiming he was like 'a son' of AMMA (Association of Malayalam Movie Artists), actor Shammy Thilkan has said the film organisation was 'way beyond' a 'mafia gang'.

He was responding to mediapersons with uncertainty lingering over his membership in AMMA on disciplinary grounds. Shammy Thilkan was reacting soon after AMMA office-bearers denied the news of his expulsion allegedly for social media posts tarnishing the association's reputation.

Shammy Thilakan, meanwhile, refuted the allegation that he called the association a 'mafia gang'. "I have never said 'mafia gang'. My father said that and so did the honourable Sukumar Azhikode sir. In my opinion, it is not a mafia gang, it is way beyond that. But that is still being disputed," Shammy Thilakan said.

The son of legendary actor Thilakan has been at loggerheads with AMMA, led by Mohanlal, for several years. But he maintains that he hasn't done anything serious to warrant expulsion. "I'm ready to face action if I have done anything wrong. But I don't know what my mistake is."

I paid for the A.M.M.A letter pad

Shammy Thilakan claimed that he played a vital part in the formation of AMMA. "My money was also poured in for the formation of AMMA in 1994. If I'm not wrong, I was the third member to join AMMA," he said.

"I made my contribution to Maniyanpilla Raju chettan, who is the vice-president now. I asked him if he wanted a cheque or cash and he said, 'hey, we're just starting, we need money to print the letter pads as well. Give cash.'"

"And so I paid Rs 10,000. That is how I became a member. I'm certain AMMA's letter pad was printed using my money. And it is on the same letter pad now I'm expecting my expulsion notice. Let that come. Then I'll respond accordingly."