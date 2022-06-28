Kochi: A new observation committee will be appointed in the cinema industry in Kerala, to handle the cases related to women’s safety. The 29-member committee formed by including 3 members each from the 9 different cinema associations, will also have two lawyers from outside. Among the 27 members of the film industry, only 7 are women. The committee formed under the aegis of the Kerala Film Chamber will observe and oversee the activities of the Internal Complaints Cell (ICC) of the various associations.

Devi Chandana, Suresh Krishna and Baburaj represent the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA). Sajitha Madathil, Divya Gopinath and Jolly Chirayath would represent the Women in Cinema Collective (WCC). Rani Sharan (Kerala Film Producers Association), Siji Thomas Nobel (Film Employees Federation of Kerala) and Aparna Rajeev (Malayalam Cine Technicians Association) are the other women members.

Kerala Women's Commission Chairperson P Sathi Devi and Kerala Film Chamber President G Suresh Kumar took part in the meeting announcing the formation of the committee. Besides, representatives of Kerala Film Producers Association, FEFKA, AMMA, MACTA, The Film Exhibitors United Organisation of Kerala (FEUOK), Film Distributors’ Association, Women in Cinema Collective, Kerala Cine Exhibitors Association and Film Exhibitors Federation too had attended the meeting.