Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Entertainment

Gal Gadot, Priyanka Chopra Jonas react to Alia Bhatt's pregnancy news

IANS
Published: June 29, 2022 10:48 AM IST Updated: June 29, 2022 12:57 PM IST
Gal Gadot, Priyanka Chopra Jonas congratulate Alia on pregnancy.
Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Gal Gadot congratulated the 'Dear Zindagi' actress on her pregnancy. Photo: IANS
Topic | Entertainment News

Mumbai: Hollywood stars Gal Gadot and Priyanka Chopra Jonas who will be sharing screen space with Alia Bhatt in two different projects, congratulated the 'Dear Zindagi' actress on the announcement of her pregnancy.

Gadot, who will be seen along with Alia Bhatt in the latter's Hollywood debut 'Heart of Stone', posted three heart emojis under Alia's social media post announcing she and Ranbir are all set to welcome a baby.

Gal Gadot had commented on the post with three heart emojis. Gal had also congratulated Bhatt on her wedding to Ranbir in April of this year.

RELATED ARTICLES

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who will co-star with Alia in the Farhan Akhtar directorial 'Jee Le Zaraa', reacted to the news, saying, "Congratulations honey!! Yaaaaay! Can't wait", in the comments section of Alia's post. In addition, Neha too commented, "Congratulations welcome to the best hood!

Alia's mentor and Dharma Productions head honcho Karan Johar too had taken to the story section of his Instagram as he uploaded a picture from Ranbir and Alia's wedding day. Congratulating the couple, he wrote on the picture, "So much love for them! My baby is going to be a mother! I can't express my feeling... so so so excited! Love you Both (sic)."

MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.