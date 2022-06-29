Gal Gadot, Priyanka Chopra Jonas react to Alia Bhatt's pregnancy news

Mumbai: Hollywood stars Gal Gadot and Priyanka Chopra Jonas who will be sharing screen space with Alia Bhatt in two different projects, congratulated the 'Dear Zindagi' actress on the announcement of her pregnancy.

Gadot, who will be seen along with Alia Bhatt in the latter's Hollywood debut 'Heart of Stone', posted three heart emojis under Alia's social media post announcing she and Ranbir are all set to welcome a baby.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who will co-star with Alia in the Farhan Akhtar directorial 'Jee Le Zaraa', reacted to the news, saying, "Congratulations honey!! Yaaaaay! Can't wait", in the comments section of Alia's post. In addition, Neha too commented, "Congratulations welcome to the best hood!

Alia's mentor and Dharma Productions head honcho Karan Johar too had taken to the story section of his Instagram as he uploaded a picture from Ranbir and Alia's wedding day. Congratulating the couple, he wrote on the picture, "So much love for them! My baby is going to be a mother! I can't express my feeling... so so so excited! Love you Both (sic)."